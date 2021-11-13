Triangle employers work to keep staff longer as record resignations in US deepen hiring need

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.4 million people nationwide walked away from their jobs in September, the most on record.

Industries hit hard by the pandemic are getting creative to try and keep staff.

Shannon Healy at Alley 26 in Durham said turnover in restaurants is inevitable.

“We’ve always been in the try and keep people as long as possible business,” Healy said. “Veterans of the industry, a huge percentage of them, left and they’re not going back.”

Currently, there are around 40,000 open hospitality jobs in North Carolina.

“It’s not one reason,” Healy said. “It’s unemployment, it’s lack of child care, It’s all kinds of stuff.”

That’s why there’s a greater push for businesses to pay higher wages, offer signing and retention bonuses and invest in training.

“It’s more about the education, it’s more about the growth and we’re looking for people who want hospitality as a career,” Healy said.

Elizabeth Turnbull with Copa Restaurant said even beyond health care and paid time off benefits, she is thinking out of the box for other benefits to keep workers.

“One of the things we try to do is offer to our employees, for example, access to the ingredients that we have at cost,” Turnbull said. “If we have surplus we try to share that with the team.”

Plus, record inflation rates are not only squeezing employers, but employees as well as they look to catch up with the increasing cost of living.

“The pay that we were able to offer, even the raises, aren’t as meaningful because of the inflation,” Turnbull said. “People aren’t feeling that deep change to their quality of life.”

It’s not just hospitality hiring, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows other sectors seeing increasing turnover including entertainment, recreation and education.

Click here to see the full Bureau of Labor Statistics job retention report.