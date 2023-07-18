DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Dreaming about the billionaire life, Derrick Ampy headed to a Durham gas station to purchase his Powerball tickets ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

“At the end of the day, it’s the opportunity of potentially changing your life with a very small amount of effort on your part in terms of investment,” he said. “So why not just go for it?”

The current jackpot sits at an estimated $1 billion. The winner could choose to be paid out in yearly increments or opt for a lump sum worth over $500 million before taxes.

“When you start talking about a billion dollars, that gets people’s attention who may not normally play all that regularly,” North Carolina Education Lottery Communications Manager Adam Owens said.

The latest Powerball jackpot would be the third highest in U.S. history, so people are lining up to try their hand at the prize.

The NC Education Lottery reported elevated ticket sales for Monday’s drawing, which didn’t see a winner.

“Now, as we’re starting to see the jackpot climb in just the last drawing, our total sales were more than $5 million,” Owens said. “So the numbers really tell the story there that that excitement is definitely there.”

Meanwhile, Powerball isn’t the only game in town.

The current Mega Millions jackpot sits at a whopping $640 million. The winner could opt for a cash payout option worth nearly $330 million.

Ampy bought tickets for that contest too, and said taking care of his family would be the first priority if he wins either contest.

“That’s the most important thing,” Ampy said. “From there, see how I can use that money to potentially change the world.”

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday night, while the next Powerball drawing takes place Wednesday night.