Triangle school districts mull over whether to move to in-person learning amid rising COVID numbers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Should students in North Carolina return to the classroom this month?

On Wednesday, the state of North Carolina set a record high COVID-19 positivity rate at 17.8 percent.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, several school districts in the Triangle are mulling whether to move forward with Plan B and allow students to attend class in the classroom.

The Durham Public School Board will meet virtually on Thursday at 5 p.m. to decide if to allow elementary students to attend in-person classes two days a week starting this month.

At a school board meeting in November, the DPS board voted to allow the possibility of the district to move forward with Plan B in January, but they agreed to revisit the issue on January 7th during a special called meeting.

DPS board members said during the November meeting that before students could return to in-person learning, the COVID-19 positivity rate had to be below a certain level.

“The threshold that the school board set is a positivity rate below 4% for two weeks, but we’re not currently there,” said Chip Sudderth, Chief Communications Officer for Durham Public Schools.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Durham County is more than double that at 9.5 percent.

Six-year-old KingChampion Davenport has attended classes virtually every morning in his parent’s living room since March of last year.

“We do homework after nine and we do math every day,” Davenport said.

As much as he misses his friends, he said he is not ready to go back to school just yet.

“I’m not ready to go back because of the virus,” Davenport said.

Davenport’s father, Moses Davenport, said he thinks the positivity rate is too high and he doesn’t think the district should move forward with Plan B just yet.

“I know people want to go back to school, and I want the kids to go back to school, but we’re in a pandemic and people have died,” Moses Davenport said. “What’s the difference between waiting just a couple more months, just to make sure that the safety of all of these kids are being taken into account?”

Officials with Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools decided to hold off on in-person classes until at least March due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Officials with Orange County Schools currently plan to move forward with Plan B for all grade levels on Jan. 25. CBS 17 reached out to OCS to find out if this plan has changed, but we have not heard back.

The Durham Public School Board will hold a special called virtual meeting on Thursday night at 5 p.m. to discuss when and if to move forward with Plan B.