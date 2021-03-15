Triangle teacher carries on Holocaust survivor’s legacy by continuing to tell his story

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For decades Abe Piasek stayed silent about the horrors he endured in Nazi labor and death camps, but eventually he knew he needed to share his story.

“It hurts,” he told CBS 17’s Maggie Newland in 2019. “But people have to know what happened.”

When Steve Goldberg’s class at Research Triangle High School listened to him speak, Goldberg realized how much Piasek had to teach.

He listened for hours, absorbing everything about Piasek’s experience during the Holocaust, developing a deep appreciation for a man who saw the worst of humanity and responded with the best of himself.

“He made the world a better place,” Goldberg said.

Determined that the atrocities of the Holocaust must never happen again, Piasek shared his story, even from the hospital as his health worsened.

Goldberg, who became a friend to Piasek, saw him three days before he died.

“He asked me to keep telling his story,” he recalled.

It’s a responsibility, Steve Goldberg takes to heart. He speaks to universities and religious groups, even teaches a class about the Holocaust- where students who never got a chance to meet Abe Piasek still learn from his experiences, learning to make their world a better place.

“The way you do that is by cutting off hatred and dehumanization at the pass and wherever you see something you speak up,” said Goldberg. “And you might take inspiration from Abe Piasek.”

Goldberg now fully devotes his time to telling Abe’s story.

If you’d like to learn more, click here: https://myfriendabe.com/