Triangle’s ‘Girls on the Run’ Executive Director retiring

The Girls on the Run of the Triangle is celebrating its 20th year. (GOTR Triangle)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Executive Director Meg Pomerantz, who has been the driving force of the Triangle’s Girls on the Run chapter for the past 13 years, is retiring.

Girls on the Run is a physical-activity-based youth development program for third through eighth grade girls that creatively integrates running with a fun, experience-based curriculum.

The most common program is a 10-week after-school curriculum that teaches girls not only to run, but also to learn about themselves, explore new ideas, strengthen friendships and connections, and develop life skills.

Pomerantz has been an integral part of GOTR Triangle that has served approximately 20,000 girls since 2000 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Meg Pomerantz, GOTR-TRI

“When I started as the GOTR-TRI Executive Director, my goal was to pave the road for future growth and success,” Pomerantz said in a press release. “Working with Girls on the Run has given me plenty of opportunities to wear my GOTR cape (both literally and figuratively). My superpower is connecting. When I listen to someone else’s story, I love being able to connect that person with other people, places, and things.”

Pomerantz most notably implemented a three-year plan into GOTR Triangle, served on the GOTR International Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) Commission, and was responsible for developing and implementing a sustainable internship program.

“As I reflect on my service to GOTR-TRI, I am thankful for the connections I’ve made with girls and their families, community leaders, coaches and donors,” Pomerantz said.