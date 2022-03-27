DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The troubling news of two people shot and killed in Durham late Saturday night has people in the community stunned and outraged over continued crime.

According to data released from Durham police, there have been over 150 shootings in the city alone and more than eight people killed.

Saturday night’s victims are among the two to be included.

Long-time Durham resident Ruth Brown said it’s troubling but not entirely surprising hearing this news.

“Anytime you get the news of just a tragedy of having to think about someone’s family it’s just very disturbing,” Brown said.

She’s lived in Durham for the past 40 years and said although it’s not the overall city, she wishes things could change.

“At this point, it’s not surprising. With everything that’s going on in, even in the surrounding areas, it’s not surprising,’ Brown told CBS 17.

Large teams of police were on the scene just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets.

Police say two people were shot inside of a vehicle and died on the scene.

One businessman from New York said the city might want to look into installing cameras in hotspot neighborhoods.

“With the public realizing that the cameras are watching them, it might serve as a deterrent,” Amin Abdul Latif told CBS 17.

The city does plan on installing “ShotSpotters” throughout neighborhoods that could detect gunfire and send police to the scene.

That project is still waiting on final approval from the city council by June.

Brown said all they can do now is just stay out of trouble and cherish loved ones while they are still with you.

“Tell your kids and all your relatives that you just have to be mindful of your surroundings,” she said.

At this time police have not made any arrests or released any additional details.