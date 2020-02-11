Tuberculosis case confirmed at Northern High School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Schools officials say some students may have a case of tuberculosis at Northern High School.

School officials say a letter was sent out to parents on Monday detailing the tuberculosis case and what steps parents and students should take.

According to the letter, “some individuals” at Northern High School may recently have been exposed to tuberculosis.

“TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months, and it is completely curable with medications. TB is NOT immediately life-threatening nor an emergency,” the letter to parents states.

School officials say they are working closely with public health staff to contact those individuals who may have been exposed to the disease.

Another case of tuberculosis was confirmed at Northern High School during the 2016-17 school year, according to Chip Sudderth, Durham County Schools’ Chief Communications Officer.