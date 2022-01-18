Tuesday is the National Day of Racial Healing – where to watch and participate in events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday is the National Day of Racial Healing, a day created in 2017 as an opportunity to bring people together and inspire action to create a more just and equitable world.

A national event will be live-streamed this afternoon and cities across the country, including locally, will hold forums and gatherings to discuss racial healing.

The national event will be live-streamed at 3 p.m. and will feature “conversations on racial healing, racial equity and justice,” according to the event’s website.

Locally, Durham city leaders are hosting an open forum to discuss universal community healing this evening.

The event is called “Community and Culture: Healing Our City, a National Day of Racial Healing Community Conversation” and is being hosted by the Durham Human Relations Commission, City of Durham Neighborhood Improvement Services and Equity & Inclusion Departments, and the Office on Youth, a division of the Durham City Manager’s Office.

The event is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and you can RSVP for the Zoom stream here.