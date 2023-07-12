DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother and daughter in Durham were resting when a bullet entered their home on July 4, according to police.

On July 4, police said they responded to a call where a bullet entered an occupied bedroom where a mother and her young daughter rested.

While at the scene, officers heard more gunfire that was close by. They advised the mother and daughter to take cover while they went to locate the source of the gunfire.

Police said they found a party with several shell casings on the property and nearby. Two handguns were seized and two people were arrested.

Hugo Tapia-Guadarrama, 36, of Durham, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Jorge Benitez-Hernandez, 34, of Durham, was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits.