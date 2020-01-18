2 displaced after Durham apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are displaced following an apartment fire that happened Saturday night at Brentwood Park Apartments.

The Durham Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Junction Road around 11:30 p.m. to find flames showing in an upstairs apartment window.

Approximately 37 firefighters responded to the fire and it was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

The fire was contained to the one apartment. No other apartments were damaged.

Authorities say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area and there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment.

Both occupants of the apartment are being assisted by the Red Cross. Neither were injured.

An occupant in a downstairs apartment was treated on scene by EMS and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

