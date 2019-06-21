Two Durham families receive new homes built by Habitat for Humanity

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One week after the hammer drove the first nail into what would become the first wall, two houses on Barton Street are ready for their new owners to move in.

On Friday, Durham Habitat Humanity celebrated the completion of a Blitz Build by dedicating the new buildings and handing keys to first-time homeowners. Professional builders from Buildsense and Durham Building Company quickly constructed the two houses.

“Long hours. Start to finish it was actually five-and-a-half-days,” Durham Habitat executive director Blake Strayhorn said.

“I wish they all could be done this quickly. That would solve a lot of our affordable housing problems in Durham.”

Tameka Evans and her three children are eager to move into their new house. She and her oldest son worked on the construction of previous Habitat homes.

“It was a very amazing journey, an exciting journey. I and my family are very blessed and grateful. It just brings joy to my heart,” Evans said.

“It’s been very busy with different builders coming every day. It was very fun to watch them put in trees and just do the whole thing. It’s very exciting.”

