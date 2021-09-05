Two Durham men in hospital with serious injuries following parking lot shooting

Two Durham men were shot in a parking lot at the intersection of N Holman Street and Franklin Street. They remain in the hospital with serious injuries. (Crystal Price)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults were taken to a Durham hospital with serious injuries after sustaining gun shot wounds Saturday night, the Durham Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call at 12:21 a.m. after two men were shot in a parking lot near the intersection of N Holman Street and Franklin Street in Durham.





Additionally, the suspect remains at-large. Durham police have not, however, released any information relating to the possible suspect.

There is also currently no word on what led up to the shooting.

Crystal Price contributed to this story.