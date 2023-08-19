DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies arrested two drug suspects in a hotel Thursday night, officials said.

The busts came after tips from the community, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

During the arrests, deputies seized two guns, cash, cocaine and crack cocaine, the news release said.

Nakia Rokeshawn Nickerson, 49, of Durham, an absconder from parole, was found with a gun and crack cocaine, deputies said.

Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with possession of firearm by felon, resisting a public officer, and parole violation. Nickerson is being held without bond in the Durham County Detention Center.

Michael Wayne Mangum Jr., 30, of Durham was also arrested in the drug raid, deputies said.

Mangum was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon carrying a concealed gun, maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently in the Durham County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.