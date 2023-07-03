DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A pair of Sunday morning abandoned house fires in Durham are now under investigation as arson. Investigators haven’t said if they suspect the fires are connected.

At about 7 a.m. Sunday, fire crews said they were called to the area of Angier Avenue and S. Holman Street after Durham County EMS noticed a large column of smoke in the area on the way to a medical call.

The fire department said they dispatched 53 firefighters to a possible structure fire in the area.

When the first truck arrived, crews said they found a one-story single-family home on Amber Place that was fully involved.

While they were preparing to put out the fire, other units on their way to the scene said they noticed another one-story, two-family house around the corner that was also on fire. They said this fire was located on the 1400 block of East Pettigrew Street.

Crews split resources to attack both fires at the same time with the same 53 firefighters, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said they were able to bring both fires under control in about 20 minutes each, and no one was hurt.

Investigators said both houses were unoccupied at the time of the fires and were abandoned structures.

They said the Amber Place house was destroyed and the East Pettigrew Street house had heavy fire and smoke damage throughout.

The fire department said Durham police and Durham County EMS assisted with the response.

The Durham Fire Department reports 24 incidents of arson throughout the city so far this year.