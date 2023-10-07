DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Six guns — including three that were stolen — were seized after two teens and a man were arrested in Durham, police said Friday.

Both teens are 13 years old and were arrested in separate incidents, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

In one case, a Durham teen was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

Four handguns were in a photo from police about the arrest — including a revolver.

In the other teen arrest, the Durham child was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm by a minor and possession of a stolen firearm, police said. One gun was pictured with information about the second teen’s arrest.

A 29-year-old convicted felon who had a gun was also recently arrested, the news release said.

Jaylen Steele, of Durham, was arrested and charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

In both cases involving the teens, juvenile petitions were submitted regarding the charges and the two were released to their guardians per North Carolina law. In all cases involving underage offenders, the case must be initiated in juvenile court, police said.