2 women seriously injured in Durham shooting; car with 2 other women hit by crossfire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting investigation is underway after two women were seriously injured in a shooting in Durham early Sunday.

The shooting happened in the area of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Tower Boulevard.

It appears the shooting happened in the roadway. A car was seen sitting in the middle of the road with several bullet holes and a flat tire.

Dozens of evidence markers were also in the roadway.

A second vehicle was also hit by gunfire, two women in that vehicle were innocent bystanders. Their car had two bullet holes in the hood.

The women bystanders were coming home from picking up food at Cook Out when they were caught in the crossfire. They were not injured.