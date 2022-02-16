U.S. 70 in Durham closes nightly for bridge demolition

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The demolition of a temporary bridge will create nightly closures for a portion of U.S. 70 in Durham.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported crews have begun nightly work on the bridge located south of Holloway Street.

Lanes will close between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. NCDOT said occasional slow-rolling roadblocks may occur between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and may last for up to 30 minutes.

Demolition will last through the end of March. It’s the last step in the East End Connector project.

After the bridge is demolished, NCDOT says the final driving surface and lane markings can be placed on U.S. 70 from Interstate 85 south to the connector.

After this, signage for the new I-885 will also be installed along the route from I-85 to the north, concurrent with U.S. 70, then onto the new connector and south on existing N.C. 147 to I-40.

The East End Connector project is meant to create a direct connection between N.C. 147 and U.S. 70 as well as providing improved access to I-85 and I-40.

The project is also expected to promote economic development in areas along the I-85 corridor toward Virginia and major employment or retail centers like Research Triangle Park, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Wake County.