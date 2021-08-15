UNC reschedules new student convocation, cancels FallFest due to severe weather

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 24: Fans brave the rain and cold weather to watch the North Carolina Tar Heels play in the spring game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina has rescheduled its new student convocation and officially cancelled its FallFest due to impending inclement weather in the area. Both events were going to take place Sunday night.

The university has pushed its convocation to tomorrow night, Monday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. inside Kenan Stadium.

Durham is calling for scattered thunderstorms beginning around 2 p.m. eastern Sunday that are expected to continue into the early evening hours on Monday. However, the storms are expected to cease around 6 p.m.

“The weather forecast predicts rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, especially in the window before and during Convocation, which poses challenges to safely setting up and holding the event,” a release from UNC’s Media Relations said.

It also said FallFest has been cancelled due to its amount of outdoor activities. But, the release said UNC’s goal is to reschedule as many of these activities into an event later in the month.

“Unfortunately, the forecasted severe weather has also caused us to cancel FallFest, which was scheduled for tonight. Many of the activities were scheduled to be held outdoors,” the release said. “We are working to move as many of these activities as possible to later in the month, as part of our Small Fest program. We will keep you updated about the details.”

UNC will put out additional information if further changes need to be made through its Alert Carolina app.