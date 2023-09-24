DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Runners and walkers laced up their shoes Sunday morning for a race devoted to combating racism and other forms of prejudice.

More than 100 runners and walkers hit the streets of downtown Durham for the Unity 5K and one-mile run and walk. The group Together We Stand NC started the race three years ago with the goal of starting conversations that’ll help heal our society from prejudice.

“It’s not about black versus white, it’s about the struggles of any age, any race, any orientation. Learn from the people, and you can’t do that if you don’t listen to people,” said Tyrone Irby with Together We Stand NC

Denise Williams runs the Unity 5K every year and she does it because of her adult son. She said she’s always thinking about his safety.

“First thought in the morning, last thought at night is to protect our children, and the more I think we have the tough conversations, the better off I think we’ll all be,” Williams said.

Part of the proceeds from the race will go to the group North Carolina for Community and Justice to help with its diversity-building initiatives.