Unsealed court documents reveal new details surrounding 2019 murder of Durham 9-year-old Z’yon Person

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Prosecutors have unsealed federal documents indicting two alleged gang members in the August 2019 murder of Durham 9-year-old Z’yon Person.

The men charged in the case, Antonio Nathaniel Davenport Jr. and Dival Nygee Magwood, were said to be members and associates of a criminal organization known as the ‘Eight Trey Gangster Crips’ street gang, federal court documents allege.

Newly unsealed court documents say on or about Aug. 18, 2019, for the purpose of “maintaining and increasing position” within the street gang, Davenport Jr., also known as “Lil Tony” and Magwood, also known as “Paco”, “unlawfully and knowingly murdered, and aided and abetted” the murder of Person.

Family says they were headed to get ice cream when someone fired into their SUV. Z’yon’s younger cousin was also shot, but survived.

Prosecutors say the Eight Trey Gangster Crips are a group involved in racketeering, illegal distribution of narcotics, financial fraud, and other profit-driven illegal activities in Durham County and elsewhere.

The gang also sought to maintain control over illegal activities within Durham County and other “territories” through the use of intimidation, violence, threats of violence, assaults, and other violent crimes, documents say.

Davenport Jr. and Magwood were charged with the murder of Person, discharging a firearm and use of a firearm in furtherance of racketeering resulting in death. The charges were sealed until last week, prosecutors tell CBS 17.

In Nov. 2019, a Durham grand jury issued indictments against Magwood and 27-year-old Derrick Lamont Dixon for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.