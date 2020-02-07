1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Durham crash, closing US Highway 70

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police say one person is dead and another was injured in a crash Thursday evening.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person died at the hospital and another is listed in serious condition, police say.

U.S. Highway 70 eastbound will be closed for a “few more hours”, police tell CBS 17.

Police have not said whether weather was a factor in the crash or not.

U.S. Highway 70 is closed in Durham as police investigate a crash, according to a news release from Capt. Melissa Bishop.

The road is closed in both directions between Pleasant Drive and East End Avenue, the release said.

There were “serious injuries” as a result of the crash. It wasn’t known how many people were injured, though. Police also did not say how long the road would be closed.

