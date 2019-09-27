US-70/NC-98 ramp to reopen in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is getting answers about ongoing road projects across central North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the eastbound ramp off U.S. Route 70 to N.C. Highway 98/Holloway Street will reopen this weekend in Durham County.

The closure has been part of the East End Connector Project, which is improving connections for drivers coming from northern counties to the Triangle.

NCDOT also announced an upcoming closure at U.S. 70 and S. Miami Boulevard. A traffic pattern shift will take place on Oct. 3. The closure will last until spring 2020.

