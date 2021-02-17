US Marshals arrest Durham man wanted in connection with shooting that killed 23-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A man who has been wanted for months in connection with a deadly shooting was arrested by U.S. Marshals, the Durham Police Department said.

Anthony Jerome Jackson Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday on Otis Street by officers from the Durham Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. on October 15 in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

According to Durham police, when officers got to the area, they found 23-year-old Johnathon Christopher Miller III who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miller was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said investigators got a warrant to charge Jackson with murder.

Jackson remains behind bars in the Durham County Jail without bond.