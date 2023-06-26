DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a retired U.S. Army chaplain, Melissa Culbreth served more than nine years with the National Guard. Now in Durham, she used her Veteran’s Administration benefits to get health care when she had cancer.

“If I didn’t have that and my cancer hadn’t been found when I was in Iraq, I would be in a very different place right now,” Culbreth said.

But she said accessing the health care was a battle of its own.

“On the other hand, I’ve also had to fight tooth and nail for everything I’ve gotten,” the veteran said.

The PACT Act signed last fall aims to alleviate some of those struggles.

On Monday, the VA Under Secretary for Health visited Durham, saying the bill could be the biggest expansion of veterans’ benefits in history.

“There’s so many ways for veterans to get into the system that didn’t exist prior to this legislation being signed,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal.

The PACT Act expands eligibility for veterans with toxic exposures and those who served during Vietnam, the Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.

VA officials said another goal of the legislation is to increase veterans’ access to care.

“We just have to keep up pace by building capacity,” Elnahal said. “We talked about the efforts [in Durham] to expand clinical space, revamp the cancer center and do so much more.”

Still, Culbreth hopes to see the PACT Act spark change.

“It’s wonderful when Congress passes laws like this that are supposed to improve the health care for us,” she said. “The problem is, does it ever actually make a difference? And that’s the wait and see.”