DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Most of the United States relaxed COVID-19 restrictions after seeing a sharp decline in cases, but infections are rising again in much of Europe and several states in the U.S. fueled, in part, by the BA-2 subvariant.

Health experts say this cycle of COVID surges could continue, as long as new variants continue to emerge.

Dr. Gavin Yamey is the director of the Center for Policy Impact in Global Health at Duke.

“This virus is showing is over and over again that when new variants arise, this virus can be disastrous,” he said.

According to Yamey, new variants can develop and spread through large populations of unvaccinated people. In North Carolina, 62 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the state health department.

The CDC reports just more than 65 percent of the total US population is fully vaccinated, but according to the Duke Global Health Institute, only about 10 percent of people who live in low-income countries are fully vaccinated.

“The most effective way we can prevent further variants of concern from arising is to vaccinate the world,” Yamey explained.

Yamey was an advisor in creating COVAX, which is designed to make sure COVID-19 vaccines are spread equitably throughout the world.

He says vaccine donations from wealthier countries can help in the short term.

” Long-term, is for low- and middle-income countries to be able to make COVID-19 vaccine doses for themselves,” he added. “What we really need is for the whole world to support globalized manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, and we are starting to see promising signs of that happening.”