DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham announced Saturday morning that an act of vandalism caused a sewer spill Friday night.

On Friday at about 7:37 p.m., the city said their staff was notified of a manhole overflowing on the 1900 block of Birmingham Ave., which is a residential area.

When they arrived, they said staff jetted the sewer main and stopped the spill by around 8:40 p.m.

The city said about 315 gallons of untreated wastewater had flowed into Ellerbe Creek.

The crew dammed the creek downstream and pumped the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system, according to the city.

Officials said there were no observed hazards to people, property or the environment.

The city determined that the overflow was caused by vandalism and bamboo sticks in the sewer main.

They said they notified the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources Saturday morning, in accordance with state regulations/law.