Vandalism causes wastewater overflow in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Vandalism caused a sanitary sewer overflow in Durham on Wednesday, according to a news release from the city.

About 575 gallons of wastewater flowed into an unnamed tributary of Little Lick Creek. Crews responded to the overflow, located along the 1400 block of Marly Drive, at 8:20 a.m. It was contained in less than two hours, the release said.

“Crews jetted the main, remediated the spill site, dammed the creek downstream, flushed the creek, and pumped the untreated wastewater back into the sanitary sewer system. There were no observed hazards to persons or property,” the release said.

The news release didn’t detail the nature of the vandalism. The city also offered a reminder that only water, human waste, and toilet paper are permitted to be discharged into the sewer systems.

