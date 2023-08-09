DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle was recovered in a Durham carjacking but the dog left in it was not there.

Around 7:46 p.m. on Monday, Durham police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 4000 block of Fayetteville Road. The victim told officers he left his keys in his vehicle unattended and went into a store.

The suspect vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and the suspect attempted to get in the car, police said.

The victim rushed out of the store and got into an altercation with the suspect. A second suspect got out of the suspected vehicle and pulled a gun on the victim.

The victim surrendered and backed away. The first suspect took the victim’s vehicle. Both vehicles fled from the scene.

A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was tracked to Carrboro. The Carrboro Police Department recovered the vehicle unoccupied. There was no dog in it. There were no reported injuries.