DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in Durham Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. near the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue, Durham police said.

No one was injured, police said.

After the collision, a white truck was upside down along the railroad tracks in the area.

A white section of the truck — that appeared to be the cab of a truck — was separated from the frame of the vehicle.

The intersection of Ellis Road and Angier Avenue is closed and traffic maps indicate congestion along Angier Avenue in the area.