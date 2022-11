DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that has led them to reroute traffic.

According to a tweet sent out at 3:39 p.m. on Friday by the department, the “serious” collision is in the area of North Roxboro Street and Monk Road.

All southbound traffic is being diverted to Wellington Drive. Northbound traffic has been limited to one lane.

Motorists can expect delays for several hours, police said.