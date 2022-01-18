At least 1 dead in I-85 vehicle crash in Durham; northbound and 1 lane south closed

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have closed Interstate 85 northbound in Durham Tuesday afternoon because of a deadly vehicle crash.

The wreck was reported around 4:15 p.m. along I-85 at mile marker 179 near East Club Boulevard, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT said all northbound lanes are closed and the left southbound lane is closed. Durham police said I-85 north is shut down at the U.S. 70 split because of the wreck.

Traffic cams from the North Carolina Department of Transportation showed several emergency vehicles at the scene.

Authorities confirmed at least one person died in the wreck.

There is no word about the cause of the crash.

Officials said the highway should reopen by 7 p.m.