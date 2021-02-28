Vehicle crash closes parts of Triangle Expressway in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash Sunday night has closed parts of the Triangle Expressway in Durham County, officials say.

The wreck was reported just after 9:15 p.m. and closed all northbound lanes of the toll road N.C. 147/Triangle Expressway, according to a traffic alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes were closed a mile south of exit 2, which is Davis Drive, according to the NCDOT. One northbound lane briefly reopened around 10:45 p.m., but was later closed again.

Two lanes of the expressway are also closed headed south near Hopson Road, which is exit 3.

The highway should completely reopen by 1:30 a.m. Monday, the alert said.

A detour has been set up for northbound motorists. Drivers should say on N.C. 540 North to Exit 69 (NC-54/Chapel Hill Road). Turn right onto NC-54 West. Follow NC-54 West to Hopson Road and then turn left onto Hopson Road. Follow Hopson Road to access NC-147 Toll/Triangle Expressway north.

No details were available about the crash. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

