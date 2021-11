DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle fire is causing major traffic delays along Interstate-40 west in Durham County Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. along I-40 near the Fayetteville Road exit under the pedestrian bridge.

Durham police said that a vehicle caught fire, but no one was injured.

Smoke could be seen from an NCDOT traffic camera near the scene.

Traffic was also slowing in the eastbound lanes of I-40.

An alert from NCDOT said the scene should be clear by 5 p.m.