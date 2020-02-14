Vehicle hits power pole, closing major Durham road

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle hit a power pole in Durham, causing a major street in the city to be closed until repairs are completed.

Durham police say the vehicle hit a pole near the intersection of Cecil and Fayetteville streets.

Fayetteville Street is blocked from Martha Street to Nelson Street and Cecil Street is blocked from Fayetteville Street to Lincoln Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible. Police expect it to take several hours for repairs to be completed.

