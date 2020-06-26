Veteran discharged from Durham VA hospital after 2-month battle with COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A local veteran is headed home after a two-month Durham VA Medical Center stay following what doctors are describing as a “long, rough battle” with COVID-19.

The 58-year-old veteran was diagnosed in early April and dealt with several stays in the intensive care unit, followed by in-patient occupational and physical rehabilitation, doctors say.

Although not the first COVID-19 patient to be discharged from the Durham VA Medical Center officials say a special farewell is in place as doctors send him back to his loved ones.

“The Veteran’s recovery is a testament to the excellent medical care the Durham VA provides for our treasured Veterans,” a spokesperson said.

Officials have not identified the veteran by name or released any other info surrounding his identity.