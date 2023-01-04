DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police.

Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital.

This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

CBS 17 previously reported that a woman had also been shot; she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are investigating this deadly shooting.

If you know anything, call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29538 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.