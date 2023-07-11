DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a shooting on N.C. Highway 54 in Durham on Monday morning has been identified as a 55-year-old Raleigh man.

Durham police said Tuesday that Johnny Lloyd Banks Jr. was shot and killed around 7 a.m. on Monday in the 2200 block of N.C. Highway 54.

Police said based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator B. Paulhus at 919-560-4440 ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.