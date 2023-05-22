DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Durham.

Police said Monday that 21-year-old Desean Monroe, of Durham, was killed in the shooting Thursday at the Avon Crossings apartments.

As CBS 17 previously reported, the initial call of gunshots was reported around 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. EMS responded and pronounced Monroe dead at the scene. The second victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call

Investigator C. Bernock at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.