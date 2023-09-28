DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed behind the W.D. Hill Recreation Center on Wednesday as 21-year-old Taqon Jayshon Blake, 21, of Durham.

Police responded to the center on Fayetteville Street after receiving a call about a victim with a gunshot wound at around 3:44 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Blake and had him transported to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries, according to Durham police.

As of the latest update from the Durham Police Department, no suspects or people of interest are in custody at this time. This remains an active investigation.