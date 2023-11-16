DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Durham has been identified as 19-year-old Jeremiah Issac Williams II of Durham.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. regarding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1300 block of Wabash Street in the McDougald Terrace community. When officers arrived on scene, they found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS crews transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.

This is the second shooting on Wabash Street in four days.

On Friday, officers responded to a gunshot wound around 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of the street. Once on scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said the investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.