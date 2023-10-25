DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who died after a fight at a Durham park has been identified, and police say a man has been charged with murder.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Long Meadow Park in the 900 block of Liberty Street around 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once on scene, they found a man who was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 53-year-old Derke Clay of Durham.

Police also announced the arrest of Douglas Rashad Jones, 25, of Durham. Jones is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Investigator T. Stuart at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29340 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.