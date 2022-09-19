DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Guadalupe Ordonez-Alejandro, 23, of Durham has been identified as the man killed at Durham’s El Rey Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning, police said.

Police reported to the bar, off of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, at 1:58 a.m. to find Ordonez-Alejandro suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random but have not provided any other details at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29120 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.