DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting near Durham Technical Community College’s main campus Tuesday night as a 16-year-old male.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen who had been shot.

Sima Avenue is approximately a 10-minute walk to Durham Tech’s main campus on East Lawson Street.

Officers confirmed the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police had no further information. The investigation is ongoing.