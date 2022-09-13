DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham.

The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive.

Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot. Officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also said this shooting does not appear to be random.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Investigator A. Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29312 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.