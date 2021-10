DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in the leg Wednesday evening during an altercation in Durham, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road, which is north of downtown.

The suspect and victim were in what police said was an altercation when shots were fired.

The victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.