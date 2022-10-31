DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified.

Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree.

Speed was a factor, officers said.

The crash happened at around 11:49 p.m. on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue. The driver was heading south on Fayetteville Street before running off the road, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene.