DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A busted water main in downtown Durham sprayed water high into the air on Thursday morning and the break could impact traffic, police said.
It’s not clear exactly what time the main broke, but police said at 5 a.m. that the break occurred in the 800-block of Dowd Street and it could cause traffic delays in the area.
Video provided by Durham police showed water rocketing up out of the street.
Police said there’s no timeframe for when the broken water main will be fixed, but the city’s water and sewer department is aware of the issue.
The 1300 and 1400 blocks of N. Alston Avenue could also be impacted, according to police.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- VIDEO: Busted water main in downtown Durham shoots water into the air
- Driver assaulted, robbed while delivering food in Raleigh, police say
- Controlled blasts make way for border wall in ‘sacred’ Arizona lands
- Dramatic drop in migrants evident in number of returns from US back to Mexico, official says
- 2 shot during home invasion at Durham apartment, police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now