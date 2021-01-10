VIDEO: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks out about US Capitol riots

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After a win over Wake Forest Saturday, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talked about the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier in the week.

Krzyzewski, who had missed a game because of COVID-19 protocols, said that Wednesday’s events at the Capitol were “a horrible day” and called the incident “an insurrection.”

Krzyzewski and his wife were placed into quarantine last week after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. They later tested negative for the disease and Krzyzewski was back coaching Saturday against Wake Forest.

Krzyzewski talked about the incident for more than 3 minutes during the post-game news conference after he was asked by a reporter what he thought about the incident.

“This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It’s about being a damn American. Work together,” he said.

Krzyzewski also briefly spoke about the COVID-19 crisis.

Here are Krzyzewski’s full comments:

“The sorriest day … I’m 73 years old … outside of 9/11, shootings in schools where kids have gotten shot and killed. By the way, I know everyone went under desks in the Capitol. I’d like to ask how many times teachers have done that at schools when there is gun violence. Wednesday was a horrible day. It was an insurrection. It went to the very fabric of this great country. The symbol of our democracy is that Capitol. We allowed that symbol to be spit on and stepped on. It was a sorry day. My prayers go out to the officer’s family who was killed from the Capitol police, just like my prayers go out to the 16,000 families that have lost loved ones this last week (due to COVID). Are you kidding me? There’s 16,000. What the hell are we doing? Where we can’t work as a country to come together and get these vaccines out and make sure we’re coming together. If someone’s doing something bad, Congress has the responsibility of stepping forward. I’m not sure if you saw Colin Powell be interviewed on TV, a man who is a great American. What he said was as this whole thing is moving along, Congress needs to step forward and say you can’t do that. Where are our values? Our nation has been built on values. It was a sorry, sorry day. Everyone who was involved should be prosecuted. Our leaders and politicians who spoke up in support of that should be chastised. This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It’s about being a damn American. Work together. People say that’s not who we are … that is who we are right now. We need to change who we are. We need to get back to the basic principles that founded this country. Being home and watching that … with my West Point background and being in the Army and all that. I’m used to being on a team. Our country needs to be a team again.”

Krzyzewski then closed his remarks by saying “I’m not running for anything.”