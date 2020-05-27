VIDEO: Durham firefighters use jaws of life to get man out of SUV that crashed into tree

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham firefighters had to use the jaws of life to rescue a man after he crashed his SUV into a tree near a house Wednesday morning.

The crash, which occurred early on Wednesday in the 600-block of Bacon Street, involved only one vehicle and the man who had to be rescued was the only person in the SUV, officials said.

Firefighters had to rip the man’s vehicle apart in order to extract him from the inside.

Police said they’re not sure what caused the crash. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

His name and current condition are not known at this time.

