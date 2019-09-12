VIDEO: Durham school bus caught going through railroad crossing without stopping

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A concerned member of the Durham community captured video of a school bus driver failing to stop at a railroad crossing in Durham.

The video was taken near the intersection of Pettigrew Street and Driver Street in Durham.

North Carolina state law requires school buses to stop at all railroad crossings, which means the driver in the video broke the law.

Jessica Bagley told CBS 17 her son rides the bus that was seen in the video.

“I feel like it’s unacceptable,” Bagley said. “We send our kids to school to get a good education and we’re not sure if they are safe. I feel like Durham Public Schools failed us as mothers.”

CBS 17 reached out to Durham Public Schools, but no one was available to speak on camera on Thursday.

However, the district did send us the following statement:

“Durham Public Schools bus drivers are trained each year to stop at all railroad crossings, whether or not they appear to be in use. Appropriate disciplinary action and further training has been taken for any driver that has been reported as failing to stop at a crossing. The safety of our students is our top priority, whether on the campus or on the bus.”

Parents told CBS 17 they just hope all school bus drivers in Durham will start abiding by the law.

“We really want our kids to feel safe and be safe at school and as far as the driver running the railroad tracks, that’s not good at all,” Bagley said.

CBS 17 staked out the intersection of Pettigrew Street and Driver Street all afternoon, but our crew did not catch any public school buses failing to stop at the railroad crossing.

The community member who took the video told CBS 17 he they reported this incident to the Norfolk Southern Police.

CBS 17 reached out to Norfolk Southern Police for a comment, but they did not get back with us.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now